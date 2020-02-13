A 6-year-old girl found a note at the grocery store with a surprise tucked inside

By Alicia Lee, CNN

Updated 7:18 AM ET, Thu February 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Daphne Kenny, 6, found a special note at the grocery store that had $100 inside.
Daphne Kenny, 6, found a special note at the grocery store that had $100 inside.

(CNN)Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs are the typical items you'd expect to find in the cereal aisle. Then there's the note six-year-old Daphne Kenny found at a grocery store in California, and the money tucked inside.

Daphne was strolling with her mom through a Raley's Supermarket in Sacramento, when the routine trip turned into an unforgettable one.
Daphne's mom, Danica, thought the random piece of paper her daughter found just laying on a shelf was someone's grocery list. But she quickly realized there was something else inside.
The Los Angeles Zoo&#39;s first baby gorilla in more than 20 years is a girl
The Los Angeles Zoo's first baby gorilla in more than 20 years is a girl
"It was a note that said, 'Whoever finds this, I love you,' with a hundred dollar bill," Danica told CNN of the exciting find. "I thought, 'Could this be a fake?' But I worked at a bank so I've seen counterfeits before and it looked real!"
    Daphne, just 6, didn't comprehend the amount of money she had just found.
    Read More
    "To her a penny is the same as a $100 bill," Danica said. "So I told her you found $100 and I told her that it was a lot of money."
    Danica admitted that she considered keeping it for herself -- but ultimately let Daphne keep the money and use it for what she wanted.
    As many kids of that age would tell you, that could only mean one thing.
    Daphne took the $100 to the wonderful land of Build-a-Bear.
    Daphne used the $100 to buy two plush cats from Build-a-Bear.
    Daphne used the $100 to buy two plush cats from Build-a-Bear.
    "She'd have more fun with it. I would have just put it towards groceries. I don't think I would have appreciated it to the level that she did," Danica said. She bought two plush cats and named them both after her real cat, Steamy. She puts them into their pajamas every night and tucks them into bed, her mother said.
      Danica hopes this experience will provide a greater lesson for Daphne.
      "I hope it makes her think how her actions can affect other people and that even something small can make somebody happy," Danica said.