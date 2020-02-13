A 6-year-old girl found a note at the grocery store with a surprise tucked inside

(CNN) Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs are the typical items you'd expect to find in the cereal aisle. Then there's the note six-year-old Daphne Kenny found at a grocery store in California, and the money tucked inside.

Daphne was strolling with her mom through a Raley's Supermarket in Sacramento, when the routine trip turned into an unforgettable one.

Daphne's mom, Danica, thought the random piece of paper her daughter found just laying on a shelf was someone's grocery list. But she quickly realized there was something else inside.

"It was a note that said, 'Whoever finds this, I love you,' with a hundred dollar bill," Danica told CNN of the exciting find. "I thought, 'Could this be a fake?' But I worked at a bank so I've seen counterfeits before and it looked real!"

Daphne, just 6, didn't comprehend the amount of money she had just found.

