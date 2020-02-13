Police in South Carolina find body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

(CNN) The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, missing since Monday after vanishing outside her home in South Carolina, was found Thursday, authorities said.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik," said Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety at a news conference.

Snellgrove said police are treating the case as a homicide.

"At this time no arrests have been made," Snellgrove said, adding "we need you to know that this is a fluid investigation and we are working diligently."

A deceased male was found during the search, the police chief said, and that the investigation is only beginning.

Read More