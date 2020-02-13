Part of the ceiling collapsed at a restaurant in Atlanta's airport

(CNN) One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after part of the ceiling collapsed inside a restaurant at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

"This morning, a portion of ceiling in Cat Cora's restaurant on Concourse A fell," airport spokeswoman Elise Durham said in a statement. "Emergency crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported one person, who requested assistance, to the hospital."

An image shared on social media showed a large portion of the ceiling lying on a bar in the restaurant.

Cat Cora's Kitchen is currently closed, Durham said, and authorities are investigating.

CNN reached out to the restaurant for comment.