Part of the ceiling collapsed at a restaurant in Atlanta's airport

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 11:15 AM ET, Thu February 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A portion of the ceiling at Cat Cora&#39;s Kitchen in the Atlanta airport collapsed on Thursday, a spokeswoman told CNN.
A portion of the ceiling at Cat Cora's Kitchen in the Atlanta airport collapsed on Thursday, a spokeswoman told CNN.

(CNN)One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after part of the ceiling collapsed inside a restaurant at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

"This morning, a portion of ceiling in Cat Cora's restaurant on Concourse A fell," airport spokeswoman Elise Durham said in a statement. "Emergency crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported one person, who requested assistance, to the hospital."
An image shared on social media showed a large portion of the ceiling lying on a bar in the restaurant.
Cat Cora's Kitchen is currently closed, Durham said, and authorities are investigating.
    CNN reached out to the restaurant for comment.

    CNN's Tina Burnside and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.