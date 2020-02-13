A senior assisted living facility put a man in a 3-hour ride home that led to his death, lawsuit says

(CNN) The widow of a New Jersey man has sued a Pennsylvania senior living facility after her husband suffered a stroke and a heart attack during a three-hour car service ride from the facility back to his home, eventually resulting in his death, according to a complaint filed in federal court on Monday.

Eugene Hamill of Toms River was placed in a hired car when he was discharged from Twin Cedars Senior Living in September 2018. The family did not know exactly when Eugene Hamill was going to be discharged, or that he would be discharged by being placed in a hired car, according to Steven McConnell, an attorney representing the man's wife and plaintiff in the lawsuit, Jeanne Hamill.

By the end of the car ride, the complaint says, Hamill had suffered a stroke and heart attack and required emergency services. He died about a year later in September 2019, the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit and a violation report filed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, a DHS licensing supervisor told Twin Cedars facility administrator Tamara Singer that it was unsafe to discharge the patient in a three-hour vehicle transport. Singer, who is named as a defendant in the suit, had contacted DHS to discuss the discharge plan. The violation report says the licensing supervisor "discussed the legal ramifications of abandonment of an older adult by a caregiver."

Singer then consulted with her attorney after speaking to the DHS licensing supervisor and decided to have the patient driven back to New Jersey, the violation report states. The unnamed attorney is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

