Manchin: The President is not a king

Senator Joe Manchin is a Democrat from West Virginia. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Perhaps the most dangerous claim made during the Senate impeachment trial was the false assertion that the President can do no wrong, that he is above the law, and if it is good for his reelection, then it is good for the country. Make no mistake, no president is a king. That is not who we are as Americans.

Where I was raised in the small coal-mining town of Farmington, West Virginia, people did not believe they were better than someone else and could act with total disregard for the wellbeing of their neighbor if it was in their own self-interest. No one, not even the President, is above the law.

Voting on whether or not to remove a sitting president is the most difficult and serious decision any senator could face, as the consequences for our nation are severe. As a moderate centrist Democrat from West Virginia with the most bipartisan voting record in the Senate , I have approached every vote I have cast in the Senate with an open mind and pride myself in working across the aisle to bring my Republican and Democrat friends together to do what is best for our country.

In more than 35 years of public service, I have never approached an issue thinking Republicans were always wrong or that Democrats were always right, because where I come from, party politics are more often overruled by commonsense.

I have never forgotten the oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution while faithfully discharging the duties of the office I am honored to hold. At the start of the impeachment trial, my colleagues and I took another oath, swearing to do impartial justice, which I took very seriously throughout the process.

