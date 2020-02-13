Juul sued by Massachusetts, allegedly advertised on children's websites

(CNN) The state of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against leading e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs and its erstwhile parent company Pax Labs Wednesday, alleging that the company specifically targeted underage customers in its initial advertising campaign.

The company, the suit alleges, intentionally sought out young-seeming models for an ad campaign they then sought to run on websites aimed at children -- from websites for the children's television network Nickelodeon, to websites designed to help with schoolwork and homework.

Massachusetts cites Juul's internal documents

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the suit stemmed from a nearly year-long investigation into the company.

"Over and over we've heard Juul say that it came to market to offer a device that was an alternative to cigarettes, and in fact would even help adults switch and stop smoking," Healey said. "But our investigation showed that that was not true."