A doctor's suicide note prompted an investigation into how he handled children's vaccinations

(CNN) A Chicago-area pediatrician's suicide note has prompted an investigation into his vaccination practices and record keeping, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Van Koinis, found dead of suicide in September 2019, left behind a note that "raised questions about the record keeping of vaccinations at his medical practice," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Based on the investigation, including "issues presented in the note," authorities have been unable to determine which of Koinis' patients were vaccinated and which were not, the statement said.

"Investigators also obtained information that suggests Dr. Koinis, a pediatrician, in some cases did not provide vaccinations to children at their parents' request," the sheriff's office said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Koinis' former patients are encouraged to discuss this information with their current physicians and inquire about methods to test for prior vaccinations," the sheriff's office said.