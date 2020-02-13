FDA calls for withdrawal of weight loss drug Belviq after trials find cancer link

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration has asked the maker of Belviq and Belviq XR to take the weight loss drugs off the market after clinical trials showed an increased incidence of cancer among users.

Eisai Co., the maker of Belviq, has agreed to withdraw the drug, the FDA said.

The FDA announced last month it was reviewing trial results on the prescription drug, also known as lorcaserin, an oral medication for obese adults, because of potential cancer risks. The agency Thursday asked people to stop taking the drug.

The "potential risk of cancer associated with the drug outweighs the benefit of treatment," Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

The agency said in a separate news release that clinical trials showed lorcaserin increased the risk of a number of cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal and lung.

Read More