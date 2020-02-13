Pack your bags! Open Story, Target's new luggage brand, has arrived

If you like the jet set lifestyle, cute travel accessories and a bargain, you've come to the right destination. On Thursday, Target debuted its own luggage brand, Open Story, that's inspired by everyday adventures. The first Open Story launch includes nearly 40 pieces at a price range of $19.99 to $179.99. And, like most Target collections, it doesn't skimp on style.

Open Story has checked hardside and carry-on luggage, garment bags, cosmetics cases and packing cubes, as well as backpacks and totes for lighter travelers or those whose daily adventures simply translate to exploring a new café or neighborhood bookstore.

The pieces feature the latest in travel tech details, such as a built-in TSA combination lock, built-in USB port and battery charger, heavy-duty YKK zippers, 360-degree silent spinner wheels and trolley sleeves on backpacks for easy attachment to roller bags. Color palettes and designs will be updated seasonally, with several pieces in the launch collection coming in up to eight trendy colors like sage green, champagne and light rust.

Keep reading to see our favorite pieces from the Open Story collection — with prices so forgiving you may become that person who travels with an entire coordinated luggage collection.

Hardside Checked Luggage ($179.99; target.com)

We love this one in any of the different colors — from jean blue to light rust to blush pink to emerald green— that help avoid confusion at baggage claim.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hardside Carry-On Luggage ($149.99; target.com)

As hardworking as its checked older sibling (and available in just as many colors), this one has the same bells and whistles, but fits in the overhead compartment.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Traveler Backpack ($119.99; target.com)

A fuller pack for longer trips and more serious, long-term hikes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Garment Bag ($79.99; target.com)

For the business traveler who might not want to pass as just a "business traveler." This folds to resemble a messenger bag, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Weekender Bag ($79.99; target.com)

Small enough to stow above you on a plane or a train, but large enough for your 2.5 days' worth of necessities.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Day Trip Backpack ($79.99; target.com)

Bigger than an everyday backpack, but less committal than an actual weekender — and keeps your hands free.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Commuter Backpack ($49.99; target.com)

A handsome everyday work carryall that doesn't feel like something a person who wears a backpack to work would wear. Comes with two handles for alternately carrying like a tote, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mini Backpack ($49.99; target.com)

A great option for a day of sightseeing in a new city, or for short (and stylish) hikes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

4-Piece Packing Cubes ($29.99; target.com)

Separate your heavier clothing from your undergarments from your shoes — and get a lot more organized in the process.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Travel Wallet ($24.99; target.com)

Avoid fumbling through pockets and handbags going through security. This has compartments for your boarding pass, passport, credit cards and currency, along with RFID protection.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hardside Mini Case ($19.99; target.com)

Slip this inside your carry-on or checked luggage, or use it as a clutch for a night out, with the case available in colors like champagne and sage green.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.