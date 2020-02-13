Pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds for less on Amazon

There's a lot of buzz about Samsung. With the release of the Galaxy S20 and S20+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds+, how could there not be? But let's not forget about Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Buds, which are on sale now on Amazon (starting at $102.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com).

We were impressed with the wireless Galaxy Buds when we took a look at them. Not only are they comfortable and discreet, but they feature five distinct listening modes: bass boost, soft, dynamic, clear and treble boost. These are available in the Galaxy Wearable app (for iOS and Android), where you can adjust the volume to your heart's content.

The quality is also nothing to scoff at. The songs we tested sounded crystal clear with great definition at both low and high ranges. And while these buds don't offer active noise canceling, the snug fit holds in the sound.

On its default settings, we found the bass to be low, but this and other aspects can be adjusted in the app. And while it isn't difficult to pair these with any particular phone, it's even simpler to pair them with Samsung phones.

Fortunately, these buds are staying around, according to Samsung. You'll also receive a charging case, a standard practice nowadays.

The Galaxy Buds come in two colors, both of which are on sale on Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy Buds, black ($102.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds, silver ($113, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking to save money on Galaxy Buds, now's the time. Just because they aren't Samsung's latest doesn't mean you won't be able to jam out with them.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.