The fallout from the death of a Chinese doctor is turning into a major challenge for Xi Jinping

James Griffiths is a Senior Producer for CNN International and author of "The Great Firewall of China: How to Build and Control an Alternative Version of the Internet."

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is facing a major challenge to his vast system of censorship and information control, but history does not bode well for those arrayed against him.

Following revelations that authorities in Wuhan downplayed news of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak while it was in its early stages, and police cracked down on people spreading "rumors" about the deadly virus, there have been numerous calls for freedom of speech and a relaxation of censorship.

They only increased after the death of Li Wenliang , a Wuhan doctor who had tried to raise the alarm about the virus, officially known as Covid-19, only to be reprimanded by police. Li passed away in hospital last week from the virus, after belatedly being praised by Chinese authorities. Following his death, hundreds of thousands of people posted demands for free speech online -- that were themselves quickly scrubbed by the censors.

As the outrage threatened to boil over, Beijing quickly dispatched an anti-corruption task force to Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak, with the clear implication that they would come back with some scalps to assuage public anger. At the same time, state media ramped up positive stories about efforts to rein in the outbreak, and Xi himself made his first public appearance related to the virus.

Xi's reappearance came after weeks of being away from front pages and newscasts, as the propaganda authorities cleared the decks for him to ensure that he could be cast as the nation's protector, and avoid any of the blame for the myriad missteps by authorities in Hubei and elsewhere. On Thursday it was announced that Ying Yong, a key Xi ally, had been appointed to run Hubei, while other Xi proteges have been dispatched to Wuhan to help clean up the political mess there.

