-- Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Trump's impeachment inquiry, was right to raise concerns about Trump's July call to Ukraine's president, The Atlantic reported.
-- Her nomination for a top Treasury Department job was yanked because she ran the office that oversaw Roger Stone's prosecution. Now US attorney Jessie Liu has resigned.
-- The Senate passed an Iran War Powers resolution with rare bipartisan support despite the fact that President Trump opposes it. The action aims to rein in his ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval.
-- Analysis: After real voters have voted, these are the Democrats most likely to be the party's nominee.
-- The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found after she vanished outside her home in South Carolina Monday.
-- New coronavirus infections jumped by more than 14,000 people in China's Hubei province as the death tolls spikes. Part of the jump is due to China's broadening definition of what constitutes a confirmed case.
-- The US stock market is at near record levels. But some people are still not investing. Here's why.
-- A high school student redrew a map of the US to feature Ohio 2, Long Texas and no Wyoming. Her goal? To drive us all mad.
-- An Atlanta prosecutor will examine singer James Brown's death after meeting with a woman who said she has evidence that Brown was murdered.