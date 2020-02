(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Trump's impeachment inquiry, was right to raise concerns about Trump's July call to Ukraine's president, The Atlantic reported.

-- Her nomination for a top Treasury Department job was yanked because she ran the office that oversaw Roger Stone's prosecution. Now US attorney Jessie Liu has resigned.

-- The Senate passed an Iran War Powers resolution with rare bipartisan support despite the fact that President Trump opposes it. The action aims to rein in his ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval.

-- Analysis: After real voters have voted, these are the Democrats most likely to be the party's nominee.

-- The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found after she vanished outside her home in South Carolina Monday.

-- The US stock market is at near record levels. But some people are still not investing. Here's why.