(CNN) The brutal killing and mutilation of a 25-year-old woman in Mexico has sparked outrage and prompted calls for a change in the country's law, after several media outlets published a leaked photograph of the victim's disfigured body on their front pages.

Authorities announced Sunday that police officers arrived at a home in Mexico City over the weekend to find Ingrid Escamilla lifeless, with her body skinned and missing some of its organs -- the latest incident in an ongoing string of violent crimes against women in Mexico.

A 46-year-old man covered in blood stains was also at the scene and was arrested. Leaked photos and videos have subsequently emerged showing a bloodied man apparently admitting to stabbing the woman after, what he says, was a heated argument in which she threatened to kill him, before allegedly skinning her to remove evidence. CNN has been unable to determine whether the man has legal representation.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City's mayor, said prosecutors will demand the maximum sentence against the alleged perpetrator, whom police said was the woman's husband.

"Femicide is an absolutely condemnable crime. It is appalling when hatred reaches extremes like in the case of Ingrid Escamilla," Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.