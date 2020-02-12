(CNN) Police in Australia are calling for public assistance in investigating the death of a teacher who was tied to a chair, beaten, and hit by a truck.

43-year-old Anthony Stott was a teacher from Brisbane working at St Peters Lutheran College Springfield in Queensland state, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

He was hit by a truck early Monday morning on the M1 highway near Cudgera Creek, a coastal town in New South Wales state south of Brisbane.

Police called to the scene found Stott dead, and took the truck driver to the hospital.

Detectives investigating the death then spoke with a 38-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man at their farmhouse. They searched the property and found several items, including a knife, in a pond -- then arrested and charged them for detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage.

