Biggest turtle that ever lived had 10 foot shell with horns

Biggest turtle that ever lived had 10 foot shell with hornsBy Ashley Strickland, CNNUpdated 2:02 PM ET, Wed February 12, 2020 Venezuelan Palaeontologist Rodolfo Sánchez is shown next to a male carapace of the giant turtle Stupendemys geographicus, for scale.