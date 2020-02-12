He was six inches from being hit with a steel beam. A steering wheel saved him

(CNN) A Michigan man calls himself blessed after a steel beam came inches from hitting his chest.

Johnnie Lowe was driving a 26-foot box truck to pick up auto parts in Lansing for his employer, DNC Logistics, when a steel beam got loose from a flatbed truck in front of him and collided with his vehicle.

He was navigating a two-lane highway on Thursday when the flatbed suddenly switched lanes.

"I saw something fly off of his truck -- and I thought it was a plank off a privacy fence, like a piece of wood ... and then I saw it was a big piece of steel," Lowe told CNN.

Lowe said he braced himself for impact as the beam smashed into his windshield covering him in glass.

Read More