NASA is hiring its next class of astronauts

(CNN) If you've always dreamed of exploring space, here's your chance.

NASA wants to get to the South Pole of the moon by 2024 -- and it wants to send a woman there for the first time, along with another man.

So starting on March 2, the agency will be accepting applications for its next class of astronauts.

That class of astronauts, part of the Artemis Generation , will be a part of the agency's efforts to prepare for another moon landing, and eventually, a landing on Mars.

"For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it's an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We're asking all eligible Americans if they have what it to takes to apply beginning March 2," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a news release

