Mel Tucker named Michigan State University's new football coach

Mel Tucker has been named Michigan State University's new head football coach, the team announced this afternoon. Tucker, 48, will return to the place where his coaching career began -- he was a graduate assistant under now Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

"Returning home to Michigan State is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and my family but it created the toughest decision of my life -- to leave Colorado," Tucker said in the news release.

"There is no way to fully express my gratitude to the Buffalo student-athletes, Rick George, and our staff. I am incredibly thankful for our time together and I will always believe in Colorado football."

The 23-year coaching veteran's decision to resign from his former head coaching job at Colorado State University left the program heartbroken.

