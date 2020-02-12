Horse suffers 'sudden death' at Santa Anita Park training track

(CNN) Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park, becoming at least the fifth to die at the Southern California thoroughbred racetrack this year.

About 40 horses have died at the track since December 2018. Officials briefly halted racing at the track last year in light of the number of deaths.

Santa Anita has since made changes in an effort to increase safety for the horses, including restricting steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and race-day medications.

A recent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office found no indication of