A school called police after a kindergartener with Down syndrome pointed a finger gun at her teacher. The girl's mom says they went too far

(CNN) A Pennsylvania elementary school called the police after a kindergartener with Down syndrome made a finger gun at her teacher. Officials concluded there wasn't a threat, but the girl's mother said they went too far.

Maggie Gaines called on the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District to update its threat assessment policy after her 6-year-old daughter Margot was questioned by administrators for making a gun gesture at her elementary school teacher and pretended to shoot her.

Gaines said it was a harmless expression of anger. But Margot's school in southeast Pennsylvania determined her actions appeared threatening, so they conducted a threat assessment.

A family photo of Margot Gaines (center) and her mother, Maggie (right). Maggie Gaines said her daughter's school called the police after she pointed a finger gun at her teacher and pretended to shoot her, even after they deemed she was not a threat.

Administrators concluded that Margot made a "transient threat" and didn't intend to harm anyone, but they still called Tredyffrin police.

The district said calling law enforcement is part of its safety protocol. But Gaines said that in her daughter's case, the district misinterpreted its own policy.