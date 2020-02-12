A woman is accused of stealing over $500K from her church, allegedly using some of the funds to pay for her wedding

(CNN) A church secretary has been charged with embezzling $561,777 from the New Jersey church she volunteered at, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's office.

Taisha D. Smith-DeJoseph, 43, was responsible for overseeing the church's finances and opened electronic bank accounts for St. Paul Baptist Church and used the money for personal expenses, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

CNN reached out to Smith-DeJoseph but has not heard back. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Over the course of five years, ending in March 2019, Smith-DeJoseph allegedly used the stolen money to pay her car loans, rent, credit card expenses, cable bill, cell phone bills, and to make hundreds of online purchases and pay for her wedding venue, a police investigation determined.

CNN reached out to St. Paul Baptist Church, in Florence Township, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, but has not heard back.

