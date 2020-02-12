UK woman jailed for trying to open plane door mid-flight

(CNN) A British woman who tried to open the door of a plane mid-flight was sentenced to two years in jail Wednesday.

Chloe Haines, 26, was on a flight from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in Turkey in June 2019 when crew members and fellow passengers had to stop her from opening the door.

"Ms. Haines' behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced, and we have banned her from flying with us for life," said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in a statement.

Two Royal Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to escort the jet back to Stansted Airport following the incident.

Jet2 billed Haines, from High Wycombe, west of London, more than £85,000 ($110,000) after her "extremely disruptive behavior" caused the flight to be diverted.

