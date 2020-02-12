London (CNN) Residents of a high-rise apartment block in London have lost a long-running legal bid to stop visitors to the Tate Modern art museum from looking through their windows -- after a judge ruled that they could solve the problem simply by closing their blinds.

The inhabitants of four flats in the expensive complex complained that people on the Tate's viewing platform were "relentlessly" invading their privacy by looking through the floor-to-ceiling windows and into their homes.

They had appealed for parts of the free platform to be closed or for privacy screens to be introduced, but a judge at London's High Court dismissed the claim on the basis that having museum-goers looking through the residents' windows did not amount to a "nuisance."

"These properties are impressive, and no doubt there are great advantages to be enjoyed in such extensive glassed views, but that in effect comes at a price in terms of privacy," judge Anthony Mann said in court on Wednesday, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.

The opposite side of the viewing platform features views of St. Paul's Cathedral and the City of London.

Two-bedroom apartments in the luxury Neo Bankside complex have appeared on the market for more than £1 million ($1.3 million).

Read More