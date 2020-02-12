National Hockey League game postponed after St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester suffers 'cardiac episode,' general manager says
By Christina Maxouris and Kevin Dotson, CNN
Updated 1:25 AM ET, Wed February 12, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
The St. Louis Blues watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California.