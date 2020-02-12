(CNN)Big wave surfer Alex Botelho is "stable and conscious" in hospital after suffering a sickening wipeout during a competition at Nazare, Portugal Tuesday.
The Portuguese was being towed back out by jet-ski driver Hugo Vau when both were flung into the air in a collision between two huge waves at the notorious Atlantic coast spot.
The surfers and their jet-ski were engulfed by a wall of breaking whitewater and tossed violently towards the shore before rescuers were able to retrieve Botelho, who appeared to be unconscious and was floating face do