Big wave surfer Alex Botelho 'stable' after suffering sickening wipeout at Nazare

By Calum Trenaman, CNN

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Wed February 12, 2020

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides a giant at notorious big wave spot Nazare in Portgual.
(CNN)Big wave surfer Alex Botelho is "stable and conscious" in hospital after suffering a sickening wipeout during a competition at Nazare, Portugal Tuesday.

The Portuguese was being towed back out by jet-ski driver Hugo Vau when both were flung into the air in a collision between two huge waves at the notorious Atlantic coast spot.
The surfers and their jet-ski were engulfed by a wall of breaking whitewater and tossed violently towards the shore before rescuers were able to retrieve Botelho, who appeared to be unconscious and was floating face do