Air pollution can cross state lines, and with deadly consequences, study says

By Gisela Crespo, CNN

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Wed February 12, 2020

Around 60% of deaths related to air pollution in New York state come from emissions that travel from other states, according to a new study.
(CNN)Air pollution is known to have negative -- even deadly -- effects on our health, and studies have shown that breathing pollution can kill, even at levels below air quality guidelines.

Now, a new study shows that air pollution produced in one state often blows across state lines, and can contribute to health issues and even premature deaths hundreds of miles away.
The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that, on average, around half of the early deaths in the US linked to pollution actually occur outside the borders of the state where the toxic air originated.
    "This situation is a bit like secondhand smoke, but on a national scale," said Steven Barrett, director of the Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a co-author of the study.

    The importers and exporters of dirty air

    The study found that the northern Midwest states are the largest net "exporters" of pollution-related early deaths outside state lines, due to their