Good news for Trump: Playing golf may help older adults live longer, study says

(CNN) President Trump has spent more than 260 days at one of his golf clubs during his first three years in office as of February 2, according to CNN's tally.

Now he can rest easy knowing that time hasn't gone to waste, according to preliminary research, which found that playing golf at least once a month can lower older adults' risk of premature death.

Golf is played by nearly 25 million people in the US, according to the National Golf Foundation

It's also one of the most popular sports among older people in many countries, which is why the study's authors at the Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institute say it's an option for older adults who want to add physical activity in their lives.