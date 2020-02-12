Lucky Brand is taking 40% off tops and an extra 50% off sale

Though Lucky Brand is known for its premium denim, its other clothing options for men and women are almost too good to pass up. Now for President's Day, the brand is taking 40% off all tops and 50% off all sale styles with The All Weekend Long(er) Sale, so there's no excuse not to stock up on new styles.

There's no promo code required to shop the sale, happening now through February 17. Most items are returnable in case you change your mind, but stay aware of pieces tagged as Final Sale before you purchase.

There are just over 1,900 items for men and women to choose from as part of the sale, including over 600 shirts, tees, blouses and more. To help narrow things down, we've selected our top picks below.

Women's apparel

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean ($49.99, originally $129; luckybrand.com)

These everyday skinny jeans will never go out of style.

Naomi Peplum Top ($59.40, originally $99; luckybrand.com)

This peplum top has a delicate, feminine flair that's easy to dress up or down.

The Relaxed Trench Coat ($79.99, originally $179; luckybrand.com)

Get ahead of your spring outwear shopping with this olive green trench coat.

Balloon Sleeve Cardigan ($59.40, originally $99; luckybrand.com)

A cozy cardigan is the ultimate layering piece.

Basel Suede Bootie ($52.48, originally $129; luckybrand.com)

We've found your new favorite everyday bootie.

Men's apparel

221 Straight Coolmax All Season Technology Jean ($44.99, originally $129; luckybrand.com)

These pants are engineered to regulate your temperature, so they'll keep you cool during the spring and keep you warm through the rest of winter.

Quilted Racer Jacket ($54.99, originally $129; luckybrand.com)

This jacket is the perfect mixture of functional and stylish.

Cross Marl Stitch Pullover Sweater ($29.98, originally $99; luckybrand.com)

Layer this sweater with a button-down top, and you're out the door.

The Western Shirt ($34.99, originally $79.50; luckybrand.com)

Finalize your denim-on-denim look with this medium-wash button-down top.

Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pocket Thermal ($17.49-$29.70, originally $49.50; luckybrand.com)

Keep it casual in this long-sleeve thermal top.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.