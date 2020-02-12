How to score 20% off Glossier's best-selling products

Glossier is one of those brands that just gets it. The Instagram-favorite company is known for its dewy skin care and vibrant makeup products that enhance your natural beauty. Whether you're looking for a new cleanser that doesn't dry out your skin, a creamy alternative to your old powder blush, or a fragrance that looks beautiful on your vanity, Glossier has you covered.

If you're like us, you can't pick just one product to try at a time. We want them all. Now. Glossier has us covered there, too, allowing you to choose from a selection of sets that bundle together some of its top-selling products at a fraction of the cost. Why is this such a big deal? Glossier only really does one significant sale a year during Black Friday, so this is as good a Glossier deal as you can get.

We're talking all of its best-selling skin care now 20% off, and all of its most beloved makeup now going for less than $45. These sets began rolling out around Black Friday last year, and the brand has actually been continuously adding new sets to the lineup, including a brand-new Emily Weiss set that celebrates the founder's favorite products that launched just last week.

Check out our favorite discounted Glossier sets below, all of which come with at least a 20% discount. We'll be sure to update this post as more discounted sets continue to roll out.

The Emily Weiss Set ($58, originally $74; glossier.com)

Last week, Glossier launched this set featuring the four products its founder and CEO can't live without, which includes a selection of both skin care and makeup. The Milky Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew will give you a wholesome glow to serve as the perfect makeup base, and Boy Brow pomade and Lash Slick mascara are two top-rated products you won't want to live without.

The Skincare Set ($40, originally $52; glossier.com)

Makeup junkies and makeup-free friends alike can agree that healthy, glowing skin is a necessity. Combine the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom for a clean, soft and hydrated look. Your skin and lips will thank you.

The Makeup Set 2 ($54, originally $68; glossier.com)

You're trying to add a flush of color and glow to your makeup routine — we totally get it. Luckily for you, you can save 20% when you purchase these makeup favorites. Use the Cloud Paint and Balm Dotcom for color, Haloscope for a dewy highlight and finish with Boy Brow to complete the look.

The Makeup Set ($40, originally $50; glossier.com)

Whether you're a makeup pro or just learning the ropes, this set has the perfect everyday makeup essentials. Featuring Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Lash Slick, The Makeup Set has all you need to get you out the door looking refreshed with minimal effort.

The Playground ($60, originally $75; glossier.com)

Been waiting for your chance to try out the Glossier Play collection? This set is your best bet. It contains one of each product from Glossier's original Play collection in whichever shades you prefer. The Vinylic Lip, Colorslide eye pencil, Glitter Gelée and Niteshine highlighter will add eye-catching pigment and shine to your look. The set also conveniently includes The Detailer tool and Blade sharpener for the best application. What more do you need?

Colorside Trio + Blade ($38, originally $49; glossier.com)

Black eyeliner is so last year. Experiment with color with this vibrant eyeliner set. Choose three Colorslide eye pencils — one for work, one for play and one for everyday. If you're feeling adventurous, apply one shade to your upper lash line and another to your waterline. Then, use the Blade sharpener when the pencils start to get a little dull.

Glitter Gelée + Detail Duo ($16, originally $20; glossier.com)

This duo can help you add a little oomph to your everyday makeup look. Choose one of three Glitter Gelée shades to suit your mood. The set comes with The Detailer tool to easily apply the sparkly gel anywhere you want.

Groom + Conceal + Perfect Set ($48, originally $60; glossier.com)

If you want to achieve Glossier's coveted barely-there makeup look, but want to focus on the base, this set is for you. The Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer are great for sheer coverage. (Don't worry, you can keep building with more layers for additional coverage, too.) Add a few swipes of Boy Brow get your brows right into shape.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.