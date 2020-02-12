Fashionable fleece jackets that will keep you cozy through spring

Last fall, I was gifted a robust, weighty, camouflage-patterned pullover fleece. Because I mostly work from my home, and spend a lot of time doing intermittent errands and fitness activities, I realized the moment I first tried it on that it was going to be my winter go-to layering piece. Then I started getting a flurry compliments — from friends at coffee ("what a cute pattern!"), from the receptionist at the gym ("fleece — very on trend!"), from other customers at the pharmacy and grocery store — and it quickly elevated from outdoorsy activewear to urban necessity. At this point, I can't imagine enduring any chilly days without it.

I'm certainly not alone in my love of fleece jackets, with countless styles on Amazon going viral, as well as new fleece options launching at all our favorite sites on what feels like a weekly basis. Especially since it's nearing spring, when a light jacket is optimal, we thought it'd be the perfect time to round up our favorite stylish fleeces from across the internet. Start getting ready for that flurry of compliments now.

MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie ($108, originally $135; outdoorvoices.com)

A color-blocked style that's the perfect throw-on-before-the-gym option, and ideal for a grocery run.

Ritual Jacket ($99.99, originally $148; athleta.gap.com)

Reminiscent of the fuzzy toy polar bear I had as a child — and quite possibly just as comforting.

Brave Soul Petite Sun Cropped Fleece ($23, originally $41; asos.com)

Your high-rise leggings have met their perfect match with this cropped fleece with neon color blocking.

Women's Sherpa Full Zip Jacket ($33.99, originally $39.99; target.com)

Another excellent option for working out or running errands, this chic fleece is available in colors like blush and burgundy and has two fluffy pockets.

Ecowish Women's Faux Shearling Zipper Jacket ($31.59; amazon.com)

Goes equally well with activewear or your favorite night-out bag.

Sherpa Bomber Jacket ($199; bananarepublic.gap.com)

A fleece bomber? We'll take one in each color, and wear it until the temps hit at least 60.

Asos Design Curve Cropped Fleece Jacket ($48, originally $60; asos.com)

For the fashionista who's not afraid of a bit of color, try on this lovely lilac fleece with neon detailing. It's available in plus sizes (seen here), as well as smaller sizes.

Women's Mountain Pile Fleece Coat ($149; llbean.com)

This one's ready to go hiking in the woods with you and is super warm.

Women's Sherpa Pullover ($39.99; target.com)

The bright red option is the burst of energy this winter needs.

Mixed Teddy Sherpa Coat ($199.99, originally $268; jcrew.com)

Can't really go wrong with a coral fleece peacoat with deep pockets, can you?

The North Face Campshire Fleece Wrap ($125.25; zappos.com)

Rugged and warm, but stylish enough that it could have just returned from meetings at Sundance.

Fleece Funnel Neck Coat ($179.99, originally $198; loft.com)

Streamlined, flattering and supremely versatile. Also, check out that cozy neckline!

Sherpa Dad Coat ($70, originally $140; abercrombie.com)

Am I on a winter retreat in Maine, or am I a model in the city? Either — or both!

Glamorous Teddy Coat ($73.60, originally $92; asos.com)

Casually chic, with an open front and slightly cropped sleeves, this will be your new wardrobe staple.

Bagatelle Fleece Open Jacket ($88.50, originally $118; bloomingdales.com)

A totally different take on a fleece, with an open waterfall front, this one is the perfect office-sweater option.

