Protect your home inside and out with these discounted Arlo security systems

Arlo, best known for its array of smart security cameras, is having a huge sale on Amazon right now. For one day via the Gold Box, take up to $150 off some of the brand's best monitoring cameras, including Arlo's baby monitor, smart home security kit and its 4K security camera.

Here's the full breakdown of today's Arlo sale:

Arlo Baby Monitor ($84.99, originally $114.11; amazon.com)

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with Arlo Pro Camera ($109.99, originally $174.97; amazon.com)

Arlo Ultra ($399.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

The Arlo Baby Monitor is essential for new parents. With 1080pHD video, 2-way wireless talking and advanced night vision, you'll always be able to check in on the little one, and the monitor can record video, so you'll know how much your baby tossed and turned overnight. It also comes with a built-in nightlight and lullaby player to soothe tots back to sleep, and boasts support for Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant and IFTTT. Ensuring your baby gets a good night sleep has never been easier.

Arlo's Smart Home Security Kit is also on sale at a new price of $109.99. Down from $174.97, this camera system comes with a doorbell and chime. An HD camera allows you to clearly see any visitors and let them in even when you're away from home. You can even get a call when someone rings your doorbell.

Meanwhile, the Arlo Ultra smart home security kit, discounted at $399.99, equips any homeowner with a 4K UHD wire-free security camera that has color night vision, a spotlight and two-way audio. This powerful camera and doorbell set can ward off unwanted visitors with its bright light and built-in smart siren that triggers remotely or automatically during an event. Out of the box, you'll score compatiblity with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

So whether you're in the market for a smart security system or need some extra peace of mind for a newborn, this Arlo sale on Amazon has something to help you feel safer. Just remember, these low prices will be gone by the end of the day. For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.