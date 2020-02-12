Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Shania Shelton and Ali Velez Alderfer, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Wed February 12, 2020

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary while Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick and Michael Bennet ended their White House bids. See the full results here.
-- Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, have been buried at a Southern California cemetery, according to death certificates.
-- The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Keep up with the latest here.
    -- Two Ohio State football players were arrested on felony rape and kidnapping charges.
      -- A firefighter was ordered suspended without pay after trying to rescue an elderly woman from a fire.
      -- Raphael Coleman, the "Nanny McPhee" star and climate activist, died at the age of 25.