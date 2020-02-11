Summer's heat waves could get more dangerous in the coming decades, study warns

(CNN) Searing heat during summer days is one of the many dangerous consequences of human-caused climate change.

But when the sun goes down and there is little cooling off as day turns to night, the risks to human health multiply.

Now, a new study projects that without steps to rein in heat-trapping gas pollution, as many as three-quarters of summer days across much of the Northern Hemisphere could feature nearly around-the-clock extreme heat by 2100.

"After experiencing a hot day, people tend to expect a cool night so they can recover from the daytime heat," said two of the study's co-authors, Dr. Yang Chen and Dr. Jun Wang, in an emailed response to questions. "Compound hot extremes with daytime heat and nighttime heat occurring in close sequence deprive humans of this chance at relief."