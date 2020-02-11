Daniel Arap Moi's complicated and often brutal legacy

Nairobi, KenyaKenya's ex-President Daniel Arap Moi, who died last week at the age of 95, will be buried Tuesday with full military honors in a state burial for a man who ruled the East African country for more than two decades.
Declaring Tuesday a public holiday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said, "... we commence the final journey of a great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation, a champion of pan-Africanism and the second president of the republic of Kenya."
His body has been displayed at the parliament building in Nairobi for three days as people came to pay their last respects to a man whose name evokes mixed emotions among Kenyans across generations.
Frequent clashes
To some he was a personable and popular leader who was in touch with the common man, to others he was a despot, one who dealt ruthlessly with his opponents.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said earlier this week as she attended his lying in state with her husband, "I remember Moi as a president who helped people ... he paid school fees for children. May God rest his soul in eternal peace."
However, one man who remembers him altogether differently was Reverend Timothy Njoya, 66, now a retired Presbyterian Church of East Africa Minister.
Njoya, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy from Princeton University, says he frequently clashed with Moi over his refusal to end single-party rule and reinstate democracy in the country.
Njoya used his pulpit to urge civil disobedience to force the government to change the constitution and demonstrated on the streets.
"I was arrested so many times for saying that Kenyans should not pay taxes," he recalls during an interview with CNN at his home in Nairobi.
A violent time
It was a violent time, full of overbearing state security operatives an