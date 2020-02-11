Daniel Arap Moi's complicated and often brutal legacy

Nairobi, Kenya The state funeral for Kenya's ex-President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the East African country for more than two decades, was taking place Tuesday ahead of his burial a day later.

Declaring Tuesday a public holiday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said, "... we commence the final journey of a great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation, a champion of pan-Africanism and the second president of the republic of Kenya."

His body has been displayed at the parliament building in Nairobi for three days as people came to pay their last respects to a man whose name evokes mixed emotions among Kenyans across generations.

Frequent clashes

