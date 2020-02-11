Daniel Arap Moi's complicated and often brutal legacy

Nairobi, Kenya Kenya's ex-President Daniel Arap Moi, who died last week at the age of 95, will be buried Tuesday with full military honors in a state burial for a man who ruled the East African country for more than two decades.

Declaring Tuesday a public holiday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said, "... we commence the final journey of a great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation, a champion of pan-Africanism and the second president of the republic of Kenya."

His body has been displayed at the parliament building in Nairobi for three days as people came to pay their last respects to a man whose name evokes mixed emotions among Kenyans across generations.

Frequent clashes

To some he was a personable and popular leader who was in touch with the common man, to others he was a despot, one who dealt ruthlessly with his opponents.

