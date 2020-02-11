Westminster Dog Show's 'Best in Show Award' goes to Siba, a standard poodle

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Tue February 11, 2020

Siba, a standard poodle, took home top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Siba, a standard poodle, took home top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A cocker spaniel relaxes backstage.
A cocker spaniel relaxes backstage.
Daniel the golden retriever, a crowd favorite, runs with his handler after winning the sporting group on February 11.
Daniel the golden retriever, a crowd favorite, runs with his handler after winning the sporting group on February 11.
A handler fluffs a poodle&#39;s tail. The show brought more than 200 breeds to New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden.
A handler fluffs a poodle's tail. The show brought more than 200 breeds to New York's Madison Square Garden.
Dogs compete in the working group on February 11.
Dogs compete in the working group on February 11.
