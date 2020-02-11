Westminster Dog Show's 'Best in Show Award' goes to Siba, a standard poodle

The 2020 Westminster Dog Show
Siba, a standard poodle, took home top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A cocker spaniel relaxes backstage.
Daniel the golden retriever, a crowd favorite, runs with his handler after winning the sporting group on February 11.
A handler fluffs a poodle's tail. The show brought more than 200 breeds to New York's Madison Square Garden.
Dogs compete in the working group on February 11.