Woman sues TSA after she says an officer groped her during a groin search

(CNN) A woman is suing the federal government, saying she was sexually assaulted when a security screening at a North Carolina airport led to a groin search under her clothing.

The lawsuit was filed last week in US District Court for the Western District of North Carolina alleging civil battery by the United States and unreasonable search by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer. The suit seeks "actual damages for battery, loss of liberty, unconstitutional search and any emotional damages" stemming from claims that the female officer groped the woman's vulva for self-gratification as well as to "humiliate, dominate, and control" her.

Representatives for the Asheville Regional Airport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The TSA said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

The woman arrived at the Asheville Regional Airport on the afternoon of June 27, traveling to Los Angeles. She went through security and the body scanner, which the TSA officer said alerted that she would have to undergo a groin search, the lawsuit said.

When she asked the officer if the search would involve touching her genitals, the officer said it would not, according to the lawsuit.

Read More