A teen died after he was accidentally shot by an 8-year-old in the eye with a BB gun

(CNN) A teenager who was accidentally shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old has died from his injuries, Tampa police said.

Johnson was riding in the front passenger seat of an adult male friend's car on February 1 with the driver's 8-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson riding in the back, police said. The driver got out of the car to use an ATM.

The 8-year-old accidentally discharged a loaded Daisy 800 BB/pellet rifle while attempting to move it and shot Johnson in the left eye, according to the police.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on February 4, police said.

