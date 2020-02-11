Mount Rainier National Park closed indefinitely as mudslides and flooding turn roads into riverbeds

(CNN) Weekend mudslides and flooding have indefinitely shutdown access to Mount Rainier National Park.

Roads leading to the park will remain closed until they can be cleared of water and debris and stabilized, officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and National Park Service said.

"We aren't doing anything up there until we can get the water stopped," said transportation department spokesperson Doug Adamson. "We have an extreme danger above the highway and it's turned the roadway into a riverbed."

"Pineapple Express" blew through the area Thursday, triggering several mudslides and covering the forest service road above a state highway in debris, Adamson said.

This kind of storm builds moisture in the tropical Pacific and pummels the West Coasts of the US and Canada with heavy rainfall and snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Read More