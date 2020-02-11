MLB considering new playoff format and live selection TV show, report says

(CNN) Major League Baseball is considering expanding the number of playoff teams and a live playoff selection TV show where teams select opponents on the last day of the regular season, according to the New York Post.

The radical change would bring the number of teams entering the postseason from five to seven in each league. It would give the club with the best record in each league a bye of the wild-card round and direct pass to the Division Series, the Post reported Monday.

In the wild-card round, the newspaper reported, "The two other division winners and the wild card with the next-best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round. So the bottom three wild cards would have no first-round home games."

The plan, which is among various options MLB has explored, drew a sharp rebuke from outspoken Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, who blasted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I'll direct this to you, Rob Manfred," Bauer tweeted.

