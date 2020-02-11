A terminally ill inmate died at Mississippi's Parchman prison. He's the 10th to die there in 6 weeks

(CNN) A Mississippi inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Monday, officials said.

"The offender was in the inpatient department and had been receiving treatment for a terminal illness," according to a news release from the Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton.

No foul play is suspected, Burton said. The cause of death is pending.

At least three of the previous inmate deaths were attributed to violence, according to a tweet from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.