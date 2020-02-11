Hundreds join search for missing 6-year-old girl last seen playing in front yard

(CNN) She was last seen playing in her front yard after getting home from school, but her family hasn't seen her since. Now, more than 250 officers and investigators in Cayce, South Carolina, are desperately searching for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

"We're hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home," Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said Tuesday morning. "So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some."

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Police ask that anybody with information call the dedicated hotline.

Faye, who has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen Monday afternoon.

Police are stopping cars going in and out of the neighborhood and are going door to door, said Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

