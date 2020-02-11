Hundreds join search for missing 6-year-old girl last seen playing in front yard

By Alicia Lee and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 4:27 PM ET, Tue February 11, 2020

Hundreds of officers in Cayce, South Carolina, are searching for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
(CNN)She was last seen playing in her front yard after getting home from school, but her family hasn't seen her since. Now, more than 250 officers and investigators in Cayce, South Carolina, are desperately searching for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

"We're hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home," Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said Tuesday morning. "So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some."
Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Police ask that anybody with information call the dedicated hotline.
Faye, who has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen Monday afternoon.
Police are stopping cars going in and out of the neighborhood and are going door to door, said Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
    Police are asking anybody with information to call the dedicated hotline at 803-205-4444.
    She arrived safely at home, but went missing

    Faye, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, got off her bus on Monday afternoon and safely arrived at her house in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, according to Antley.