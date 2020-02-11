Georgia inmate who escaped through a ceiling light has been caught, officials say

(CNN) An inmate who escaped from a Georgia sheriff's office through the ceiling has been caught in Alabama, officials said.

Gregory Keith Wyatt went through a light into the ceiling, worked his way into a pipe chase and escaped Monday night, the Haralson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post

Investigators working with the Talledega County Sheriff's Office in Alabama searched a rural area in the Alabama county throughout the day, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Wyatt barricaded himself in a house, but was taken into custody by the Talledega County Sheriff's Office after a short standoff, investigators said.

Wyatt was wanted by Talledega County on unrelated charges.

