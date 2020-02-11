The Denver City Council just voted to end the city's 30-year ban on pit bulls

(CNN) For 30 years, it's been illegal to own a pit bull in the city of Denver. But that could change after the city council voted to remove the ban.

The Denver City Council passed a new code in a 7-4 vote Monday allowing owners to register their pit bull with the Denver Animal Protection (DAP) and get a breed-restricted license.

Owners will need to provide a name and address for the dog, proof of microchipping, vaccination, neutering or spaying, and two emergency contacts. An annual fee will also be required to maintain the license, a tweet from the Denver City Council said.

The new law will take effect in 90 days if approved by Mayor Michael Hancock.

This change to the code allowing pit bulls to be licensed passed council on a 7-4 vote. The new law will take effect in 90 days. — Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) February 11, 2020

Additional conditions of the new law include notifying DAP if the dog escapes, bites someone, or dies. It also limits the number of pit bulls in one home to two.

