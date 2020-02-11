A California lawmaker wants to punish registered voters who don't cast a ballot

(CNN) Voting in the United States has long been considered both a right and a responsibility. But one California lawmaker hopes to make casting a ballot a legal obligation.

Assemblyman Marc Levine introduced a bill last week that would essentially require every registered voter to cast a ballot -- even if it's an empty one.

Levine wrote in a news release addressing the proposal, known as AB 2070 , that other nations such as Belgium and Australia already have rules about compulsory ballot casting, and the United States -- or at least California -- should join them.

"Democracy is not a spectator sport -- it requires the active participation of all its citizens," said Levine, a Democrat representing parts of Marin and Sonoma counties, in a statement

"California is a national leader on expanding voting rights to its citizens. Those rights come with a responsibility by registered voters to cast their ballot and make sure that their voice is heard by their government. This is not a time to be complacent at the ballot box," he said.

