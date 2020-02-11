School resource officer in Arkansas 'relieved of duty' following apparent chokehold

(CNN) A school resource officer in Arkansas has been "relieved of duty pending an investigation," Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said, after a video surfaced online of the officer apparently holding a student in a chokehold.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, starts with the officer already holding the student in what appears to be a chokehold. The student's feet dangle off the ground while other students watch. The video shows the officer loosen his hold and lead the student out of the frame in a side headlock.

The video has since been removed from Facebook.

In a statement Monday, Woody said: "I was notified by my staff that there had been an incident this morning at the Camden High School involving a Camden Police Officer." Wood said he was shown a video of "Officer Jake Perry in an altercation with what appears to be a student."

CNN has reached out to Perry.

